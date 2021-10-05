Nikolas Cruz’s alleged role in the Parkland school shooting complicates jury selection in a separate case.

The Associated Press reports that jury selection for a trial stemming from a jail fight involving alleged Parkland, Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been postponed due to problems.

Cruz was charged with stabbing Broward County Jail guard Sergeant Raymond Beltran in November 2018, nine months after police believe Cruz killed 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

According to the Associated Press, finding jurors who can evaluate his jail-fight case based on evidence rather than their knowledge of the Parkland shooting would be challenging.

Cruz’s brawl trial was postponed on Monday due to an unexplained sickness afflicting his lead lawyer. The jury selection process will begin on Tuesday, according to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer.

Cruz’s second attorney, Jaclyn Broudy, “is experienced and capable of taking over as main counsel,” according to Scherer.

The postponement will allow Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes to assign someone to help Broudy, according to Scherer. Weekes said they are too busy preparing for the murder trial to assign one of the public defenders who is representing Cruz in that case.

See below for more Associated Press reporting.

Cruz’s trial for the slayings on February 14, 2018, has been postponed. The coronavirus epidemic, as well as disagreements about evidence and possible testimony, have caused it to be postponed. The former Stoneman Douglas student sat silently at the defense table throughout Monday’s hearing, clad in a dark blue sweater and white shirt rather than the orange jail jumpsuit he usually wore at preliminary hearings.

Weekes had requested that Scherer postpone jury selection for two weeks so that a second counsel could be thoroughly briefed, but the judge stated that this is not a hard case and that it would ordinarily be handled by one lawyer.

If Cruz is convicted of attempted criminal battery on a law enforcement officer and three lesser crimes, he could face a 15-year term. If Cruz is convicted of first-degree murder, he will face the capital penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole, but the case is still relevant.

If Cruz is found guilty of assaulting Beltran, prosecutors can use that as an aggravating circumstance in seeking Cruz’s death during the penalty phase of his murder trial if he is found guilty.

Cruz attacked Beltran after he asked him to, according to Beltran. This is a condensed version of the information.