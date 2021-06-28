Nikola Vlasic’s comeback is ‘possible,’ but Everton will be sorry they let him go.

This week, Everton received an unwelcome reminder of former player Nikola Vlasic’s impressive progress.

On Tuesday night, the 23-year-old scored a critical goal for Croatia against Scotland, ensuring his team’s progression to the knockout stage of the showpiece competition.

Vlasic joined Everton from Hajduk Split in 2017 as part of a busy summer shopping spree that saw the club spend over £140 million on new players.

However, the then-19-year-old struggled to carve out a place in the squad, and game time was limited.

The fact that the Toffees ousted manager Ronald Koeman just two months into the season and replaced him with Sam Allardyce didn’t aid his transition into the Premier League.

Vlasic was forced to play out of position in a defensive-minded set-up as a result of this managerial decision, and he was unable to produce his greatest form as a result.

“It was difficult,” he said in a March interview with the Athletic. When we played 4-4-2, it was the most difficult. I’d be on the right wing, but because we were so defensive, it was more like right wing-back.”

“Under Allardyce, I played three or four times and felt like a full-back. It was my first time in that position, and I was in such a foul mood because I had never played winger before.”

Despite the arrival of Marco Silva at the end of the season, Vlasic did not stay and was instead moved on a season-long loan to CSKA Moscow.

In more appropriate situations, he flourished in the Russian city, scoring 11 goals and assisting nine more across all competitions, including a Champions League victory against Real Madrid.

The success of this move was supposed to serve as a springboard for his Everton career, but the Croatian international left permanently in the summer of 2019 to join CSKA Moscow.

Everton’s loss was CSKA’s gain, and he’s since established himself as one of the best young forwards in Europe.

He normally plays No.10 in a 4-2-3-1 formation, although his mobility and intelligence allow him to play practically anywhere on the field. The summary comes to a close.