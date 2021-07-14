Nikola Vlasic has recently demonstrated to Everton exactly what they require in the transfer market.

It was just one of those moves that didn’t pan out. At Goodison Park, Nikola Vlasic was a victim of circumstance.

After impressing for Hadjuk Split in a Europa League qualifier against the Toffees in August 2017, the Croat joined Everton for a year before leaving permanently in 2019.

Vlasic signed a five-year contract with the club after Ronald Koeman had already splashed out on Gylfi Sigurdsson, Davy Klaassen, and Wayne Rooney. The 19-year-old, a creative player with a lot of experience, was not going to start ahead of that trio at number ten. As a result, he was pushed wide but mostly sat on the bench. Everton terminated their manager, Ronald Koeman, just two months after his arrival and replaced them with Sam Allardyce.

During his first season, Vlasic made 19 appearances, although only seven of them were under the new boss. Then, prior of the 2018-19 season, Marco Silva was named as the new manager, and Rooney and Klaassen were fired.

Isn’t this a new beginning for Vlasic? So it turned out, though not with Everton. He requested a loan move after being unable to obtain any assurances that he would play regularly despite believing he was one of the top players in his position at the club. The kid sealed a move to CSKA Moscow after being sent to train with Ashley Williams, Kevin Mirallas, and Cuco Martina, all of whom were on their way out.

In Russia, he has flourished. He not only scored a brace on his Champions League debut, but he also scored the game-winning goal against Real Madrid before assisting in a 3-0 victory at the Bernabeu, which was the Spanish giants’ biggest home defeat in Europe.

The midfielder has made over 100 games for CSKA and has 33 goals to his name, demonstrating his offensive abilities. Yes, a player of Oumar Niasse’s caliber scored 19 goals in Russia as well, but Vlasic is a player with genuine potential.

He belongs to a Croatian team that includes Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, and Marcelo Brozovic. Vlasic made his Euro 2020 debut against England and scored the game’s first goal in a 3-1 group stage win over Scotland.

Now that he has gained the attention of the media, he has been linked with a move to Serie A heavyweights Milan. The summary comes to a close.