Nikki Haley will be the Citadel’s first female recipient of a replica Revolutionary War musket.

Former United States Ambassador Nikki Haley will be the first woman to receive The Citadel’s Nathan Hale Patriot Award, which includes a replica Revolutionary War musket.

Haley, the first female governor of South Carolina and a potential presidential candidate in 2024, will be honored Thursday night, according to Charleston television station WCIV. Former Vice President Mike Pence was honored last year, as was former White House adviser Steve Bannon in 2018, and former President Donald Trump in 2015, according to The Associated Press.

The prize will be handed during The Citadel Republican Society’s annual Patriot Dinner, which bills itself as “the largest Republican club in the South.” According to WCIV, the Citadel selects an officer each year who “embodies the selfless leadership of Nathan Hale.”

Hale served in the Continental Army as a soldier and spy during the Revolutionary War. According to the American Battlefield Trust, he was one of the war’s first recognized spies. He was captured behind enemy lines at the age of 21 and found with damning documents. Following the finding, British General William Howe sentenced Hale to death, saying, “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.” According to WCIV, the meal is also a fundraiser for the society’s cadets and a yearly four-day trip to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C. The John Monroe J. Holliday Alumni Center will host the event.

Her acceptance speech will be her first public appearance in South Carolina since leaving the United Nations, where she worked for the Trump administration from 2017 to 2019. Haley has authored a memoir, established a political action committee, weighed in on down-ballot campaigns, and traveled to early voting areas since then.

During that time, though, Haley has been among ascending Republicans unsure of how to lead in a party still coping with Trump's role, as well as how to approach the 2024 election cycle, given Trump's hint of a future run.