Nikki Haley joins Trump and Ronny Jackson in calling for older politicians to take cognitive tests.

In a Thursday interview, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said she believes elder politicians should have to pass a cognitive test to prove they’re capable of retaining office.

Though Haley’s proposition grabbed news, she isn’t the first to advocate for it. Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a fellow Republican, made a similar call in 2020. During a 2020 interview, former President Donald Trump boasted about passing a cognitive test, before suggesting he’d want to see then-challenger Joe Biden do the same.

Haley was asked about Biden’s mental health during an interview on the Christian Broadcasting Network by journalist David Brody, who is the oldest man to serve as commander in chief at the age of 78.

“Well, rather than making this about a person,” Haley responded, “we seriously need to have a conversation about whether you should have some sort of cognitive test if you’re going to have anyone above a certain age in a position of power—whether it’s the House, whether it’s the Senate, whether it’s vice president, whether it’s president.”

“And, let’s face it, we have a lot of old individuals in leadership positions right now. That isn’t meant to be disrespectful. That is a proven fact “Haley went on. “And this should not be a partisan issue in this case. We should take a close look at the ages of the individuals in charge of our country to see whether that’s what we want.” Haley, 49, who formerly served as the United States’ ambassador to the United Nations, then recounted examples of Biden not appearing to be fully aware of what was going on in various situations. She went on to say that such incidents demonstrated Biden’s “lack of ultimate control,” which “makes everyone nervous.” In an October interview with Axios on HBO, Cassidy, who is also a physician, suggested that aging US officials in all three arms of government should pass cognitive exams.

Cassidy said people “statistically” face a “more rapid deterioration” when they reach their 80s, though he didn’t single out Biden or any other older officeholder. When asked if some offices should have age restrictions, he declined to answer, claiming that people would believe he was over the age limit. This is a condensed version of the information.