Nikita Parris of Toxteth qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics in the top group.

Nikita Parris of Toxteth was instrumental in Great Britain’s 1-1 tie with Canada, securing first place in Group E of the Olympic football competition.

Daly had the best chance of the first half, and her team had longer periods of possession, but Canada took the lead on 55 minutes when Adriana Leon scored.

Weir’s shining performance at the Games continued on Friday, when a deflected long-range shot set up a quarter-final meeting with Australia.

Hege Riise, whose team’s achievements in Tokyo will be televised live on Eurosport and Discovery+, stated, “I always believed in this team.”

“Great teams always find a way to bounce back, and that’s exactly what we did. We’ve demonstrated our abilities in all of our group games.

“There are always things to work on, but we’ve played three games against three good opponents and are getting better and better.

“It’s a new team; we haven’t played together in a long time, but we appear to be a strong one, and I’m optimistic.”

Riise shifted her pack, opting for five changes, with their forthcoming quarter-final making it four games in nine days in extreme conditions.

Steph Houghton, as well as in-form offensive players Ellen White and Lauren Hemp, were rested, with Jill Scott and Georgia Stanway making their tournament debuts.

Whether the wholesale alterations disrupted their flow or not, Team GB got off to a slow start.

Goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck’s sloppy pass was telegraphed by Evelyne Viens, who sent a low shot wide with only 90 seconds on the clock.

Demi Stokes was beaten all ends up by Deanne Rose on seven minutes, but her cross from the right-hand byline didn’t count.

If Stokes was taken off guard early on, she was a whirlwind of attacking intent down the left wing, almost missing out on putting Stanway through on goal midway through the half.

When Leah Williamson couldn’t clear from a central position, Janine Beckie was presented with a fantastic opportunity, but she scooped it over.

Versatile Rachel Daly, who had been shifted from left-back to the front three, was a constant threat, and she had GB's finest chance of the half when she blazed over when bearing down on.