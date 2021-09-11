Nikita from Married at First Sight UK unwinds in Liverpool after being axed from the show.

After her acrimonious exit from Married at First Sight, Nikita Jasmine has relocated to Liverpool.

The 26-year-old Durham native was ejected from the popular reality show earlier this week.

Nikita was asked to leave the E4 show after “a situation deteriorated off camera,” according to a Channel 4 statement.

Nikita has now apologized for her actions, which Channel 4 described as “unacceptable aggression that violated our code of conduct.”

Nikita shared a photo with her 37.3k Instagram followers at Liverpool’s Shankly Hotel on the day she was kicked off the show.

“Had such a great day working with the wacky combination @mollypass & @craigjohnsonpas, the funniest agents you’ll ever meet,” she said. Right now, I’m feeling quite fortunate.

“Thank you so much for a wonderful stay at the @shanklyhotel! I can’t wait to see you again soon.”

The popular Australian series Married at First Sight is based on, with eight couples meeting for the first time at the altar.

The UK version is already in its sixth season, and Nikita has been partnered with Ant, a Manchester-based business development specialist, as her “husband.”

Prior to her departure after Wednesday’s program, Nikita and Ant had been embroiled in a series of heated arguments.