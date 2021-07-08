Nike and Liverpool have made a significant step toward a £70 million profit.

On Thursday, Liverpool’s new away kit for the next season will be unveiled.

The off-white stone colorway was a clear throwback back to Reebok’s successful away effort from the 1996/97 season, with Nike modernizing the look with a teal and orange collar.

Since the Premier League’s inception in 1992, the value of replica shirts has risen year after year, with new shirts bringing with them more product opportunities and, eventually, more income through the tills.

The Reds had already presented their new home shirt for the 2021/22 season at the final home game of last season, a bolder choice than the more classic looking effort that had marked the commencement of the relationship between Nike and Liverpool.

The importance of having the appropriate kind of clothing has grown increasingly vital as football jersey design has progressed. While a new shirt, however divisive it may be, is a surefire way to see an increase in the sale of club merchandise, clubs like Liverpool must also be mindful of providing an offering that fits with their strategy of reaching out to those who aren’t traditional fans and aren’t inclined to go out and buy the latest kit simply because it has been released.

Liverpool’s contract with Nike stipulates that the American apparel giant will pay the Reds £30 million each year as a guaranteed sum. However, the Reds will receive a 20% royalty kickback on the sale of licensed club merchandise, an arrangement that some analysts say may be worth up to £70 million per year to Liverpool.

Nike’s own sales have soared in the last year or two as more individuals turned to leisurewear as a result of working from home and trying to stay fit during the pandemic. Nike’s annual profits have increased by 196 percent, and the company’s most recent quarter was the highest in its history, thanks in part to the company’s transition away from traditional retail. The summary comes to a close.