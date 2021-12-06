NIH Director Warns That Omicron May Not Be Last Variant Risk During COVID Pandemic.

Following Omicron, other COVID-19 variations are anticipated to emerge, according to Dr. Francis Collins, head of the National Institutes of Health.

“It’s absolutely feasible that this is not the last emerging variety that will garner a lot of attention and a lot of alarm,” Collins said on “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

The concern regarding the Omicron version has grown as the new COVID-19 strain has begun to spread swiftly throughout the globe, having been detected in at least 17 states in the United States after originally being discovered in South Africa.

The Omicron mutations “probably occurred in an immunocompromised individual,” according to Collins.

“This is a hypothesis, but it is likely,” he said, “who wasn’t able to totally fight off the infection.” As a result, it lingered in that person’s system for months until they finally got over it. Of course, this is an ideal condition for the virus to pick up further mutations along the way.” Collins said on “Meet the Press” that the same thing may happen with other COVID versions.

“To the extent that it will continue to happen if we don’t have appropriate immune protection around the globe,” he said, “we’ll probably see something and we’ll have to use some of the other letters in the Greek alphabet.”

However, preliminary data on the Omicron variant is “a bit encouraging,” according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

“Although it’s too early to make any conclusive statements about it,” Fauci told CNN, “it doesn’t appear to be of enormous severity so far.”

“But we have to be very careful before we say it’s less severe or doesn’t produce any significant disease equal to Delta,” he said. “But so far, the indications are a little positive in terms of severity.”

On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization designated Omicron, which has already spread to over 40 nations, as a “variant of concern.”