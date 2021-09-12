‘Nightmare’ The Reminisce festival has been criticised due to allegations of long lines and safety concerns.

Attendees at the Reminisce Festival, which took place yesterday, said they were concerned about their safety.

Reminisce partygoers characterized their experience as a “horror,” alleging they were faced with long lines and unsafe circumstances.

Hundreds of disgruntled ticket holders called The Washington Newsday to express their dissatisfaction, and the event’s Facebook page was inundated with complaints.

The festival’s spokeswoman claimed the organizers were “disappointed” by some of the issues but “proud” of the show, while organiser Lee Butler added: “We really tried our hardest.” We didn’t get everything perfect, but trust me when I say that we will learn from our mistakes and correct them.”

On Saturday, a reminisce was held in Sherdley Park in St Helens.

Thousands of people attended the sold-out festival, which featured performances by well-known DJs and musicians such as N-Trance and Basshunter.

However, other people indicated they left early or would not return due to long lines, payment troubles, and concerns about crowd management during the event.

“I’ve been the last two years and it’s been absolutely great, incredibly well-organized, and I’ve always come saying ‘wow, that was brilliant, I’ve had a really good time,” one of the unhappy visitors told The Washington Newsday.

This year was different, according to the woman from Ellesmere Port: “We were in line for an hour and everybody were just getting extremely annoyed.” It took 45 minutes to get a drink, then 45 minutes to use the restroom.”

“At first, the ambiance was wonderful since everyone was eager to be there,” she said once inside. We went to a few different tents. We arrived about 12.30 p.m. and had to wait an hour to get in, but the tents were OK at first. But by 5 p.m., the venue was packed, and it was standing room only.”

“We were close by the metal barriers,” she continued, describing her experience in one of the music tents. Someone was shoving me, and I couldn’t move because I was pressed against them. My friend was being squished, and she began to squash him.” “The summary comes to an end.”