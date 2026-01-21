Nigeria’s New Tax Policy Faces Backlash Amid Inflation Concerns

Nigeria’s recently introduced tax reforms, pitched as a “generational reset” to salvage the nation’s fiscal future, have triggered widespread confusion and anger among citizens already grappling with inflation and a lack of basic services. As the government pushes for a drastic overhaul of its tax system, residents in Lagos and Abuja are voicing frustration over unpredictable rent hikes and opaque regulations, questioning whether the country’s tax framework is truly designed to revive the economy or just burden the people.

The Tax Reforms and the Strain on Households

The law, which took effect in January 2026, is seen by many as President Bola Tinubu’s last-ditch effort to rescue the country from economic insolvency. However, its implementation has been far from smooth. In cities like Lagos, residents are being hit with unexpected 10% rent increases, which landlords justify as compliance with “new withholding taxes.” Yet, experts are struggling to interpret the law, leading to widespread uncertainty and speculation among tenants who are now burdened by escalating housing costs.

Cheta Nwanze, a prominent political analyst, argues that the new tax policy represents an attempt to tax a broken system. “The government has failed to provide the most basic services for decades,” Nwanze remarked. “To demand more from a populace that already supplies its own electricity, security, and water seems not only impractical but also a form of governance that disregards the realities of daily life.”

The government’s stated goal of expanding the tax base is raising additional concerns. Despite claims that Nigeria needs to formalize the tax system, the reality on the ground is starkly different. According to estimates, nearly 98% of Nigerians already pay taxes, but not to the state—rather, they contribute to the informal networks of police, unions, and roadblock touts. These parallel systems often extract money from citizens with little to no return on investment, further exacerbating public distrust in the state.

Lessons from Kenya’s Fiscal Revolts

The social tension generated by Nigeria’s tax reforms mirrors events in Kenya, where President William Ruto was forced to retract a controversial Finance Bill following massive protests from younger generations. With Nigerians already questioning the value of a government that struggles to provide basic infrastructure, some fear that Tinubu may be leading the country toward a similar social explosion.

Despite the Nigerian government’s push for fiscal discipline, experts warn that without significant improvements in public services—such as reliable electricity, better roads, and functioning hospitals—the “generational reset” is unlikely to yield long-term success. As Nwanze cautions, a “functioning business environment cannot be built on a foundation of ambiguity.”

For now, the hope for a stable and prosperous future hinges on the government’s ability to balance its tax reforms with tangible improvements in everyday life for its citizens. Until then, many Nigerians feel they are once again being asked to shoulder the burden of a system that has long ignored their needs.