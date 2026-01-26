Nigella Lawson to Join Great British Bake Off as New Judge

Nigella Lawson has been confirmed as the new judge on the Great British Bake Off, replacing Dame Prue Leith. The TV chef and renowned cookbook author will join Paul Hollywood in the iconic Bake Off tent, bringing her blend of culinary expertise and engaging personality to the popular Channel 4 series.

Lawson Steps into Prue Leith’s Shoes

The announcement was made this week, with Channel 4 and Love Productions praising Lawson’s “expertise, empathy and humour” as the ideal qualities for the show. Lawson, who has a long-standing career in television and food, expressed both excitement and humility at the opportunity to take on such a high-profile role. “It’s daunting to follow in the footsteps of Prue and Mary Berry, but I’m also bubbling with excitement,” she said in a statement.

Lawson’s appointment follows Dame Prue Leith’s decision to step down after nine series on the show, during which she judged over 400 baking challenges. In her farewell message, Leith expressed her joy at Lawson taking over, calling her “sassy, fun, and a true expert in the kitchen,” and added that she had “no doubt that Nigella will shine” in the role.

The show’s chief content officer at Channel 4, Ian Katz, welcomed Lawson’s appointment, calling it “the perfect marriage of two British icons.” He described Lawson’s inclusion as a “dream team” alongside Hollywood, predicting that the next season would be as “mouthwatering” as her famous chocolate Guinness cake.

From Bestselling Cookbooks to TV Stardom

Lawson, who first rose to fame in the late 1990s, is known for her best-selling cookbooks and her beloved TV programs such as Nigella Bites. Over the years, she has become a household name, both in the UK and internationally, with appearances on US food shows like MasterChef. Her first cookbook, How To Eat, was a massive success, as was her follow-up, How To Be A Domestic Goddess, which is credited with sparking the cupcake craze.

Ralph Lee, CEO of Love Productions, also expressed enthusiasm about Lawson’s arrival, highlighting her vast influence in the food world. “Nigella is beloved by audiences and brings a tremendous passion for baking, making her a perfect fit for the tent,” he said.

The new season of the Great British Bake Off, featuring Lawson as a judge, will air later this year, with viewers eagerly awaiting her dynamic with Hollywood and the new batch of contestants. Fans can expect a fresh yet familiar energy as Lawson joins the ranks of the show’s prestigious judges.