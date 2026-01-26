Nigella Lawson Replaces Prue Leith as Great British Bake Off Judge

Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson is set to take over from Dame Prue Leith as a judge on the popular Channel 4 show, *The Great British Bake Off*. Lawson will join Paul Hollywood in the famous Bake Off Tent, marking the end of Dame Prue’s nine-year stint on the programme. The announcement has sparked excitement, with Channel 4 praising Lawson’s “expertise, empathy, and humour” as the ideal mix for the role.

Prue Leith Steps Down After Nine Series

The announcement comes after Leith, who had been a judge since the show moved to Channel 4 in 2017, confirmed her decision to leave the programme following a tenure that saw her judge more than 400 challenges. Leith expressed her delight at Lawson’s appointment, calling her “sassy, fun,” and praising her culinary knowledge, including her expertise with “croissants, cake, and crumble.”

Lawson, known for her cookbooks and television career, shared her excitement about joining the show. “It’s daunting to follow in the footsteps of Prue Leith and Mary Berry,” she said, acknowledging the legacy of previous judges, “but I’m also bubbling with excitement.” She added that the show was a “national treasure” and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity.

The announcement was welcomed by *Bake Off* producers, with Love Productions’ CEO Ralph Lee calling Lawson “one of the most influential and beloved voices in food.” Lee noted that Lawson’s warmth, wit, and expertise made her a “perfect fit” for the show, a sentiment echoed by Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer at Channel 4. Katz said Lawson’s inclusion was a “dream team” pairing with Hollywood, bringing both sophistication and charm to the show.

Known for her books like *How to Eat* and *How to Be a Domestic Goddess*, Lawson first gained national fame in the late 1990s with her cookbooks and later as the host of *Nigella Bites*. She has since become an international television star, known for her relaxed cooking style and accessible approach to food. Lawson’s appeal is not limited to the UK, with fans in the U.S. also drawn to her shows, including her guest appearances on *MasterChef*.

The upcoming series of *The Great British Bake Off* will air later this year, with Lawson bringing her distinctive style to the judging panel as the show continues to be a fixture of British television. Fans of the show can look forward to a fresh dynamic as new contestants compete for the coveted title of Britain’s best amateur baker.