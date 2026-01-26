Nigella Lawson Joins The Great British Bake Off as New Judge

TV chef Nigella Lawson has been confirmed as the new judge on Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off, taking over from Dame Prue Leith. Lawson, who is renowned for her warm and approachable cooking style, will join the long-time judge Paul Hollywood in the famous white tent for the upcoming series of the beloved show.

The announcement comes after Dame Prue revealed last week that she would be stepping down from the program. Having joined the show in 2017 following its move from the BBC, Dame Prue expressed that the time had come for her to “step back” from the role. She is leaving the series after making a significant impact on its success over the past six years.

In a statement, Lawson shared her excitement at being given the opportunity, acknowledging the daunting task of following in the footsteps of the show’s previous judges, including Dame Prue and Mary Berry. “The Great British Bake Off is more than a television programme, it’s a national treasure,” Lawson said. “It’s a huge honour to be entrusted with it, and I’m thrilled to be joining the team.” She also wished Dame Prue all the best, adding that she was “bubbling with excitement” at the prospect of working alongside the new bakers.

Lawson’s Culinary Expertise and TV Experience

Best known for her bestselling cookbooks such as How to Eat, Nigella Express, and Cook, Eat, Repeat, Lawson has become one of Britain’s most iconic food personalities. Her hit TV series like Nigella Bites and At My Table have further cemented her reputation for making home cooking accessible and indulgent. Her approachable yet authoritative style in the kitchen has made her a household name for over two decades.

As a judge, Lawson is expected to bring fresh energy to the show, which has continued to captivate audiences since its move to Channel 4 in 2016. Channel 4’s controller of content, Ian Katz, expressed excitement about the pairing of two British icons, saying the network was “incredibly excited” about the addition of Lawson to the show. “Bake Off and Nigella – it’s a perfect match,” Katz said.

Dame Prue Leith also endorsed Lawson’s appointment, praising her as a “perfect fit” for the role. “She’s sassy, fun, and she knows her onions – and her croissants, cakes, and crumble,” Dame Prue commented, expressing confidence that Lawson’s culinary expertise and personality will be a great addition to the judging panel.

The upcoming series of The Great British Bake Off will also see the return of hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding. The new season is set to air later this year, with Lawson joining Paul Hollywood to critique the bakers’ creations. Channel 4 hopes that her presence will bring a new dynamic to the competition, with her warmth and passion for food expected to resonate with both viewers and contestants alike.