Nigella Lawson compliments a “heavenly” dessert at a bakery in Liverpool.

Nigella Lawson recently lauded a bakery just a short drive from Liverpool.

The 61-year-old TV chef said the Lemon Meringue pie served by The Bear Bakery in Chester was “heavenly” in an Instagram post to her 2.6 million followers.

During her visit to the city to catch a theatre play, she felt it was only appropriate and suitable to have a Chester Pudding.

“A lemon meringue dessert with an extra layer of almonds – which Jane Grigson says might be *the* first Lemon Meringue Pie, traveling from Chester to America as people embarked on ships going from nearby Liverpool,” the post said.

“I’m really appreciative to Frankie from @thebearbakery for preparing this for me. It’s fantastic!” Nigella isn’t the only one who likes the family-owned artisan bakery, which offers everything from slow fermented breads and bakes to vegan-friendly cinnamon buns.

“That looks like HEAVEN,” Sabrina Ghayour-Lynn Cook, a well-known chef, said.

“Stop this outrageousness!” exclaimed another customer, who was similarly enthralled.

“To my perspective, the extra layer of almonds can only be a positive thing,” a third commented.

Visitors should sample the bakery’s croissants or sourdough loaves, according to other comments.

The bakery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chester CH1 4QL, 47 CoWorkz, Minerva Ave