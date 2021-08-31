Niels Nkounkou has completed a loan move away from Everton on the eve of the transfer deadline.

Niels Nkounkou has joined Standard Liege on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season after leaving Everton on transfer deadline day.

After giving back-up to Lucas Digne since joining the Blues last summer, the left-back has joined the Belgian club in search of more regular first-team minutes.

With little over five hours remained in the transfer window, the teenager passed a physical on Tuesday and finalized his temporary switch to Liege.

The 20-year-old arrived at Goodison Park from Marseille last summer with the intention of joining David Unsworth’s under-23s group.

However, the defender soon rose through the ranks of the Blues’ first squad, making six senior appearances in 2020/21.

The left-back was named to France’s Olympic team this summer and made his League Cup debut for Everton in a 2-1 win over Huddersfield earlier this month.