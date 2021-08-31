Niels Nkounkou, an Everton defender, is nearing a deadline-day deal.

Standard Liege’s Niels Nkounkou is receiving a medical ahead of a deadline-day transfer.

The 20-year-old is set to join the Belgian side on a season-long loan.

Everton’s youthful left-back signed a three-year deal with the club last July, and a loan transfer this season has been planned for some time.

Nkounkou had bids from Championship clubs, but a temporary move to Liege was the most enticing, and his deal is anticipated to be completed before the transfer window shuts this evening.

To secure Nkounkou for the season, Liege will not pay a loan fee. The arrangement also excludes the possibility of the Jupiler League club purchasing Nkounkou next summer.

Nkounkou’s departure will leave Rafa Benitez’s first squad with only one recognised left-back, though Ben Godfrey demonstrated last season that he can fill in.

Everton’s under-23s were also hunting for left-back reinforcements during this window, but there was little hope as of last night.