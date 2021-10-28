Nicolas Cage was once irritated by the ‘Rust’ Armorer’s safety concerns in a previous film.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer in charge of the guns on the Rust set in Santa Fe County, was apparently chastised over safety concerns on her previous production, which led to star Nicolas Cage angrily yelling at her and marching off the set.

The charges are based on an interview with Stu Brumbaugh, who worked as a crucial grip on the Nicolas Cage picture The Old Way, which was published in The Wrap. According to the website, Gutierrez-Reed irritated staff members and Cage during the shoot by failing to observe basic safety precautions.

Gutierrez-Reed, 24, is a professional armorer, a weapons specialist who works on movie sets to ensure prop guns are safe and utilized correctly. She was the armorer for Rust, the Western that was marred by tragedy on Thursday when star Alec Baldwin was caught on camera carrying a pretend gun that seemed to be loaded with live ammo during a rehearsal. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured in the ensuing shooting incident.

Cage became enraged with Gutierrez-Reed, according to Brumbaugh, after she shot a gun near the cast for the second time in three days without warning.

“Say anything, you just blew my f***ing eardrums out!” Cage allegedly yelled at the armorer before storming off the set, according to Brumbaugh.

Brumbaugh told the newspaper, “I told the [assistant director], ‘She needs to be let go.'” “I was furious after the second round. We were going too quickly. She’s a newcomer.” A producer from The Old Way spoke with The Wrap and refuted Brumbaugh’s claim. “I have no such recollection of this happening on our set,” the producer, who was nameless in the story, was reported as saying. Gutierrez-work Reed’s on The Old Way was overseen by renowned property master Jeffrey Crow, according to the producer. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Crow defended Gutierrez-Reed.

Crow told the Los Angeles Times, “Working with Hannah, I’m amazed that any of this transpired under her watch.” “I thought she was a really youthful, up-and-coming armorer who was quite hungry and accomplished.” Brumbaugh’s description of safety problems on the set of The Old Way was substantiated by two unnamed individuals in a Daily Beast report published on Saturday. One. This is a condensed version of the information.