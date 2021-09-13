Nicola Sturgeon is hoping for a deal with the UK government to hold a second referendum.

In the spirit of cooperation, Nicola Sturgeon will ask the UK government to consent to another Scottish independence vote.

To allow another referendum on Scottish independence, Scotland’s First Minister will assure SNP members that “democracy must – and will – prevail.”

Ms Sturgeon, who is set to deliver the SNP conference’s closing speech soon before lunchtime, is likely to announce that she aims to pursue a second referendum through “cooperation rather than confrontation.”

Although the UK Government remains hostile to another referendum, the SNP leader has urged for one by the end of 2023, when the coronavirus pandemic is gone.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked about holding a referendum during a Westminster Liaison Committee meeting in March.

Johnson said, “I think you should stick to it when you ask people to vote on a highly controversial and divided topic, an issue that tears up family bonds, that is extraordinarily toxic and divisive, and you tell them this is only going to happen once in a lifetime.”

“My approach to government and politics will be, as far as practicable, co-operation rather than confrontation,” Ms Sturgeon is set to tell the virtual conference.

“The pandemic’s experience, as well as the issues we confront as a result, confirms my belief that this is the best strategy.

“In that spirit of cooperation, I hope the Scottish and UK governments can agree – as we did in 2014 – to let the democratic views of the Scots to be heard and respected.

“However, one thing is certain: democracy must – and will – triumph.”

“After all, the United Kingdom is a voluntary union of nations,” she would say.

“Until recently, no one seriously questioned the Scottish people’s right to decide whether or not to become independent.

“To be honest, a Westminster administration with only six MPs in Scotland has no right to decide our destiny without the permission of the people who live here.

"Cooperation between Scotland and our allies across the rest of the UK will continue as an independent country, but on a more equal footing: Scotland will be an equal."