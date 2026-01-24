Nicola Peltz Issues Ultimatum to Brooklyn Beckham After Wedding Drama

Brooklyn Beckham is at the heart of a family feud with his parents, as explosive new details emerge surrounding his lavish wedding to Nicola Peltz. The couple’s ceremony in 2022, which was supposed to be a celebration of love, has instead become the stage for deep familial tensions, culminating in an ultimatum from Nicola herself.

Sources close to the couple reveal that Nicola Peltz, feeling slighted by Victoria Beckham’s public display at the wedding, issued Brooklyn an ultimatum: “It’s me or her.” The tension reportedly began when singer Marc Anthony invited Victoria Beckham on stage, calling her “the most beautiful woman in the room.” This moment is said to have sparked Nicola’s outburst, leading her to leave the event in a dramatic fashion, according to a butler who witnessed the incident.

Wedding Tensions Spark Family Rift

The tensions between Brooklyn and his parents have been building for some time, culminating in Brooklyn’s recent Instagram post. The 26-year-old expressed his desire to not reconcile with his parents, accusing them of being controlling and attempting to undermine his relationship with Nicola. According to Brooklyn, his mother’s actions during their wedding first dance were “humiliating” and “inappropriate,” claiming that Victoria “hijacked” the moment and danced in a way that left him uncomfortable in front of guests. He also revealed that Nicola was forced to find a new wedding dress after his mother canceled her design at the last minute.

While Brooklyn’s claims have been met with mixed reactions, a wedding DJ and other insiders have supported his version of events. The butler who was present during the controversial dance insists that the real cause of the fallout was not the alleged twerking incident but the words spoken by Marc Anthony before inviting Victoria on stage. He suggests that Nicola overreacted, feeling overshadowed by the spotlight on Victoria, and says that the fallout has left Brooklyn estranged from his parents, with invitations from his family going unacknowledged.

Brooklyn’s revelations have since gone viral, sparking a wave of online memes mocking the fallout and casting further light on the tension between the Beckhams. At the heart of it all, however, is the claim that Nicola’s sense of disrespect toward the Beckham family has strained their marriage. Brooklyn has accused his parents of trying to control the narrative surrounding their relationship, adding that his mother’s last-minute cancellation of Nicola’s dress was a deliberate attempt to cause distress.

As the story continues to unfold, the fallout from Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding shows no signs of abating, with the couple’s personal drama now playing out publicly in a way that has captivated millions. Whether the ultimatum will push Brooklyn further from his family or prompt a reconciliation remains to be seen, but for now, the Beckhams are anything but the united front they once appeared to be.