Nicki Minaj says she won’t return to Twitter after claiming she was banned for tweeting about vaccines.

Nicki Minaj has stated that she will not return to Twitter after the social media platform allegedly suspended her account due to tweets she made on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Minaj claimed on her Instagram story that she had been placed in “Twitter jail” following a series of comments she sent the day before the Met Gala. “Asking questions is fine,” the message stated. I enjoy being fkng stupid. Then there was a big bang. I’m unable to tweet.”

“Look at what they just did,” the rapper remarked later when he went live on the site. I’m never going to use Twitter again. First and foremost, I did not provide any information on any vaccine… I didn’t say anything that wasn’t true.”

After being included in the Twitter jail photo, Nicki Minaj stated that she will never use Twitter again.

twitter.com/Yl6Ot9alqa

September 15, 2021 — BallerAlert (@balleralert)

People should be able to raise concerns about the vaccine, Minaj added, because the platform is becoming frightening. She suspected that her account was suspended because she was spreading false information about the COVID-19 vaccine on Twitter.

“Twitter did not take any enforcement action in the account,” a Twitter spokeswoman told Buzzfeed.

Minaj announced on Monday that she will not be attending the Met Gala in 2021 because she had not yet received a COVID shot. Attendees were forced to show proof of vaccination and wear a face mask this year.

Celebrities and fans chastised Minaj for delaying vaccination, but she stressed that she isn’t anti-vaxxer and that she wanted to learn more after hearing about her cousin’s friend’s experience.

My relative in Trinidad will not have the vaccine because his friend received it and became impotent as a result. His testicles swelled up. His friend was set to marry in a few weeks, but the girl decided to call off the wedding. So just pray about it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision rather than being bullied into it.

September 13, 2021 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ)

People, media sites, and even the Trinidad and Tobago health minister have challenged Minaj’s story in her tweet, yet she continues to defend herself. She even claimed that after her viral tweet, she was invited to attend the White House to discuss COVID.

p lang=”en”>p lang=”en”>p lang=”en”>p lang=”en This is a condensed version of the information.