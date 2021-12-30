Nicki Minaj, a former business manager for the Kardashians, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, and the suspect has been arrested.

Her partner was detained in connection with the case about a week after a 55-year-old Los Angeles woman, who was the former business manager of Nicki Minaj and the Kardashians, was found dead in her car.

Angela Kukawski was discovered dead in her automobile in Simi Valley, northwest of Los Angeles, on December 23, just one day after she went missing. Kukawski’s boyfriend, Jason Baker, 49, reportedly killed her at their Sherman Oaks home, then put her body in the car and drove it to Simi Valley, according to authorities. The Los Angeles Police Department stated in a statement Wednesday that Baker parked the car there and left Kukawski’s body inside.

Kukawski died from sharp and blunt force injuries to her head and neck, according to a criminal complaint filed with Los Angeles County prosecutors and obtained by the Associated Press. According to the Ventura County coroner, she was also strangled.

Baker was apprehended on Tuesday and charged on Wednesday with one count of premeditated murder and one count of torture. On a $3 million bail, he is being held at the Van Nuys Jail.

Kukawski was a mother of five and worked for the Boulevard Management firm in Los Angeles. Kanye West and Offset, the Kardashians, and Tupac Shakur’s estate are among her celebrity clientele, according to Variety.

In a statement to Variety, Todd Bozick of Boulevard Management said, “We are grieved and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski.” “Angie was a wonderful, compassionate lady who will be missed by those who knew her.” The motivation for the crime remained unknown, and the authorities have not provided any other details regarding the incident.

“Angela was unquestionably the greatest. According to KNBC, the Kardashian-Jenner family claimed in a statement that she “cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible.” “She will be sorely missed, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to her family and friends at this difficult time.” Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Valley Bureau Homicide of the Los Angeles Police Department at 818-374-9550.