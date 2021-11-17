Nick Rose, founder of Ethernity, uses social good to accelerate the NFT industry.

Digital assets are NFTs. They can be pixelated character jpegs, but they can also be any internet asset, including art, collectibles, and memes. Each NFT (non-fungible token) is represented by code on the blockchain, a public online ledger that tracks when an NFT is acquired and traded. First and foremost, NFT investors believe the assets and technology have long-term value. They expect their NFTs to rise in value over time, just like any other investment. However, holding NFTs also provides a type of social currency. Like a Rolex or a Lamborghini in real life, the social standing and approval from the crypto world that comes with possessing a respected NFT has worth.

Ethernity (Instagram: @Ethernity; Twitter: @EthernityChain), a community-oriented platform that generates limited edition, authenticated NFTs (aNFTs) and trading cards designed by your favorite artists and sponsored by important personalities, is helping to accelerate the adoption of NFTs. It was built on the Ethereum Network with the goal of creating the world’s largest aNFT library, rewarding its creators, and raising funds for charitable organizations in perpetuity. ERN token holders can harvest Stones, which can be used to redeem rare aNFTs and vote on proposals that will change the Ethernity ecosystem, thanks to its unique DEFI applications.

Ethernity, founded by long-time cryptocurrency investor Nick Rose Ntertsas, stands out for its commitment to sharing and discovering digital art through licensed and authenticated IP, as well as the chance for charity and social good it provides. Ethernity intends to mainstream NFT-based digital art while supporting charitable organizations that will aid those in need by collaborating closely with major figures from the blockchain, music, and entertainment industries. From NFT collectors to charities that work with some of society’s most vulnerable people and the environment, it’s a win-win situation for everyone.

To give you some history on Nick Rose Ntertsas, he is a philanthropist and an environmentalist in addition to being the founder and CEO of Ethernity. He used a viral social media message to alert the globe to the Amazon fires that raged in 2019. He founded the Oxygen Seven organization to encourage reforestation. In California, they intend to plant one million trees. He was also an early Bitcoin investor. He invested a little sum of money in 2011 after being encouraged during a talk at a poker game in Las Vegas. He soon forgot about them until they were well known.