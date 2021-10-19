Nick Luevano believes that hard work and ambition are the keys to success.

Millennials have learned to adapt and find new ways to stay motivated rather than staying stuck in unfulfilling settings. Nick Luevano sensed untapped talent and capitalized on it. As a 31-year-old self-made Hispanic entrepreneur, he now works with the Millennial Movement to assist others establish their own paths.

Nick’s life began in the typical way, with a college diploma and a financial internship. Nick responded to a YouTube ad for an online web class about the unlimited possibilities of real estate after finding success in network marketing. Seeing the enormous potential of real estate investing, he decided to take the most difficult way and leave everything behind. “I decided to give it a shot and made $90,000 on my first sale in the first month.” Since then, I haven’t looked back… Over the previous five years, I’ve successfully closed over 500 real estate transactions,” says Nick Luevano.

Nick has put his real estate income into a variety of businesses. In addition, he is the co-founder of Millennial Flippers Coaching, a branding and consulting firm. He has mentored hundreds of real estate entrepreneurs, from beginners to experts, using this service, teaching them how to start and scale their businesses. Nick also serves as a branding and sales consultant for other firms.

Nick thinks that dedication, sacrifice, and hard work pay off. To get to where he is now, he worked late evenings, weekends, and skipped social occasions when he first started. “Finding a mentor is one of the things I wish I had done sooner. I would have saved time, energy, effort, and money if I had done so. Anything is achievable if you work hard, find a mentor, and never give up,” Nick Luevano adds.

As focused as Nick is, he recognizes the importance of maintaining a healthy balance in his life. He believes in eating well, going to the gym, reading to expand his knowledge, and maintaining a strong spiritual life. Nick also wants to give back to the community by constructing schools for minorities that are underserved.