Nick Kristof Raises Over $1 Million for Oregon Governor Campaign, With Angelina Jolie Among Donors

According to the Associated Press, journalist Nick Kristof has raised more than $1 million in less than a month for his campaign to become Oregon’s next governor.

According to the Associated Press, Kristof, who launched his campaign in late October, has received donations from throughout the country, including $10,000 from the Angelina Jolie Family Trust.

Kristof’s campaign claims that 2,522 Oregon citizens have donated to his campaign, with the exception of Sherman County, and that they have received many donations from tiny donors who have given less than $100. Some contributions are reported as a group rather than as individual contributions.

A $50,000 donation from philanthropist Melinda French Gates and a $5,000 donation from former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers were also announced to the campaign.

Kristof has raised $1,010,999 in total since October 15, a significant amount more than his two most prominent Democratic opponents.

For 20 years, Kristof was a columnist for The New York Times and a prominent foreign reporter for the publication. The two-time Pulitzer Prize winner is noted for his works advocating for social justice and covering topics like human rights, health, women’s rights, and international politics.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

House Speaker Tina Kotek, who started her campaign on September 1, had raised $414,103 since January, as of Monday afternoon. Tobias Read, the state treasurer, has raised $485,886 since launching his candidacy in late September.

On the Republican side, Salem doctor Bud Pierce has reported nearly $750,000 in contributions this year, including more than $300,000 in his own money. More than half a million dollars has been donated, according to Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam.

State Senator Betsy Johnson, who is leaving the Democratic Party to run for governor as an independent next year, has stated that she will not begin campaigning in earnest until early 2022. Johnson, who is self-funded, is expected to raise millions of dollars to assist her campaign, but she has recorded little fundraising thus far.