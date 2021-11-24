Nick Knowles, star of DIY SOS, has a secret health battle.

Nick Knowles, star of DIY SOS, has spoken up about how he battled illness for ten months last year.

He appeared on Lorraine on ITV to talk about his new DIY show and when we might expect DIY SOS to return next year.

Nick, however, told in her about his issue with lengthy Covid while speaking with the Scottish host.

Nick Knowles of DIY SOS has been embroiled in a BBC controversy about his affair with a Corrie star and a health scare.

He first became ill towards the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and tested positive for the virus, he claimed.

After that, the sickness left him breathless and fatigued for eleven months after he first became ill.

“I had it extremely terrible,” Nick admitted to Lorraine. I was impatient and tried to get back into workout right away.

“There appears to be a link there between going too hard on exercise too soon after Covid causing issues.”

He added that he probably worked too hard on the workout too soon after falling ill and didn’t give his body enough time to recover, which resulted in longer-term repercussions.

Nick described his sickness as leaving him feeling depleted and exhausted all of the time. He described how he needed to get to high locations in buildings and had to take breaks on ladders to collect his breath.

Nick, on the other hand, preferred to keep his problems to himself for fear of losing his job. “I didn’t want to tell anyone because I was afraid I wouldn’t get a booking for work,” he explained. He mentioned that he had gained weight in order to go through lockdown. However, he told viewers that as long as they “be kind to themselves,” they can get through a lockdown in whatever way they see fit. The 59-year-old stated he was completely fatigued but is now feeling better.