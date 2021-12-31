Nick Knowles says he’s ‘not happy’ with Channel 4 and BBC programming.

Nick Knowles has taken to Twitter to criticize a new Channel 4 show as well as a long-running BBC show.

Jimmy Carr’s game program I Literally Just Told You, according to the DIY SOS host, “plays charity off against each other for entertainment.”

The 59-year-old then took aim at BBC quiz game Weakest Link in a follow-up article, justifying his decision to participate on ITV’s Celebrity Catch-Up.

“So Jimmy Carr’s ‘I Literally Just Told You’ pits charity against each other to see who goes home with nothing,” Nick explained.

As a result, three prominent charity participated tonight but received no funds. “I’m not sure I like pitting charities against each other for entertainment,” she said. “Then I’m unhappy with that too – I recently did Catch since the charity receives what you win,” Nick stated in response to follower Damien Gilmore’s suggestion that The Weakest Link was “the same.” Nick’s supporters agree with him, and one of them, Kenneth Moore, has even suggested that he be the future Prime Minister.

“Nick, God love you,” John Boyle said.

“I think Catch is a terrific concept since everyone takes what they win with a possibility to double,” Sue Watts said.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Carr’s Twitter fans are praising the new show.

“My 1st ever viewing of your new show and, boy, did I laugh,” Stuart The Taffy tweeted. It lived up to the rave reviews I’d read in the previous week or so.

“A fantastic format with the ideal host.”

“Episode 2 had my entire family giggling, and we’re not easily delighted!” Dan Sinclair commented.