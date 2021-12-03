Nick Knowles, of the BBC, offers a DIY SOS update, pleading for fan support.

As he prepares to return to DIY SOS, Nick Knowles has delivered a message to his followers.

The host caused a stir earlier this year when he defied BBC guidelines by appearing in a Shreddies commercial as a builder.

The 59-year-participation old’s went against the BBC’s editorial guidelines, which state that actors and artists are not allowed to participate in promotional work “in a way that resembles or replicates their on-air duties for the BBC.”

As a result of the event, Nick confirmed that he would be replaced on the makeover show’s Children in Need special.

“Both Nick and the BBC have handled the matter recently highlighted relating to Nick’s commercial agreements and BBC guidelines,” stated a joint statement with the BBC.

“Because the campaign is still going strong, Nick will take a break from the DIY SOS Children In Need special this year, but will return in 2022.”

With an announcement shared with his 325k Instagram followers, Nick provided an update on his DIY SOS return.

“I’m in desperate need of your assistance!” he said. I’m thrilled to report that @DIYSOS has returned.

“First build in January in Kettering, so please contact [email protected] to RSVP for trades day on Tuesday 14 December.”

“In February, we’ll be in Stoke, and at March, we’ll be in Longframlington.” Come on over and join in.” Last month, Nick was replaced by Rhod Gilbert for a special edition of the show, and the broadcaster praised the comedian’s appearance with a series of supportive tweets.

“Rhod is a beautiful person, was really emotionally invested, did a fantastic job, and it is truly about the kids and generating donations for BBC Children in Need,” he said.

“I appreciate people’s loyalty to me, but I strongly urge you to support this build and Rhod by donating if you are able.”

Fans of the show, on the other hand, had mixed feelings about Nick’s replacement and will be delighted to see him return in 2022.

“DIY SOS without Nick Knowles is terrible,” one person wrote. “What happened to this country?” you might wonder. “Where is Nick Knowles on DIY SOS?” one person wondered. Is there anything I’m missing? Rhod Gilbert is great, but he’s not the same.” “DIY SOS BIG BUILD, fantastic choice of stand,” said a third. “The summary comes to an end.”