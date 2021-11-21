Nick Knowles of DIY SOS has been embroiled in a BBC dispute, as well as a relationship with a Corrie star and a health scare.

Earlier this year, Nick Knowles was at the center of a BBC dispute.

After appearing as a builder in a Shreddies commercial, the 59-year-old host found himself in hot trouble.

The commercial broke BBC editorial guidelines, which prohibit actors and artists from appearing in promotional work that “mimics or replicates their on-air positions for the BBC.”

On the Countdown ‘feud’ with Anne Robinson, Rachel Riley breaks the silence.

Nick missed an episode of DIY SOS for the first time in his 22-year career this week as a result of the affair.

In a joint statement released earlier this year, the host was replaced by Rhod Gilbert for the Children in Need program.

According to the statement: “Nick and the BBC have worked out a solution to the problem with Nick’s commercial agreements and BBC guidelines that was recently revealed.

“With the campaign still continuing, Nick will take a break from the DIY SOS Children In Need special this year, but will be back on our screens in 2022,” the statement continued.

Nick “is a vital member of the BBC family,” according to the BBC, and Nick has been very supportive of Rhod taking on his new role.

Nick remarked before the show aired, “Before the show aired, I said: “Rhod is a beautiful guy who was fully emotionally invested in the situation, did an excellent job, and it’s all about the kids and generating money for BBC Children in Need.

“I appreciate people’s loyalty to me, but I strongly urge you to support this build and Rhod by donating if you are able.”

Nick Knowles is a father of four children and has been married twice in his life.

From 2012 through 2016, Nick was married to Jessica Rose Moor for the second time.

The host was seen cosying up to Gemma Oaten of Coronation Street and Emmerdale outside of an awards event in London shortly after the two were separated.

The romance, however, was simply a fling, as Nick called it quits as he and Jessica sought to work things out.

When Nick broke their whirlwind affair to reunite with his ex-wife, Gemma admitted she was distraught.

She told The Mirror about it. “The summary has come to an end.”