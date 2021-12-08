Nick Cannon laments the death of his 5-month-old son, who died of a brain tumor.

On Tuesday, actor and television host Nick Cannon announced that his 5-month-old son Zen had died over the weekend from a malignant brain tumor.

Zen was Cannon’s seventh kid, born earlier this year with model Alyssa Scott.

“I lost my youngest son over the weekend to a disorder called hydrocephalus, which is really a malignant, midline brain tumor — brain cancer,” Cannon said on “The Nick Cannon Show.” “I didn’t know how I was going to manage today, but I wanted to grieve with my family,” he said, breaking down in tears as he explained the scenario to his audience. Hydrocephalus is defined as a “buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain,” according to the Mayo Clinic. The extra fluid expands the ventricles, which exerts pressure on the brain.” Cannon, 41, said he was always aware of a cough and that his head was somewhat larger, but he didn’t think much of it. He took his son to the doctor for a check-up, where the symptoms were discovered to be peculiar.

He explained, “I always observed he had a cough and wanted to check it out.”

“By the time he was two months old, I realized… he had this nice-sized head, as well.” It was dubbed a Cannon head by me. We didn’t give it a second thought. But I wanted to see a doctor about his sinuses and breathing problems. “We expected it to be routine,” he added.

Cannon later discovered that his son had a cancerous tumor on his brain, which was causing fluid to build up.

Zen underwent surgery to drain the fluid, but his symptoms worsened around Thanksgiving, according to Cannon.

"The procedure was accelerated. It turned out to be brain cancer in the end. "The tumor started to develop at a much faster rate," Cannon explained. "This weekend, I made a conscious effort to spend as much time as possible with Zen. On Sunday, we awoke… and joined him at the beach."