NHS workers who have been vaccinated may be subjected to tests rather than self-isolation.

If they are identified as a Covid contact, fully vaccinated NHS workers in England may be spared from having to self-isolate.

Fears about personnel shortages have prompted health officials to lobby the government to modify the guidelines.

According to sources, no decision had been made and ministers required proof that the move would be safe.

If the plan is approved, self-isolation will be replaced with daily testing beginning July 19, when the curbs will be lowered.

NHS Providers deputy chief executive Saffron Cordery said double-jabbed health-care workers “should be able to continue working even if they are pinged” by the NHS Covid-19 app.

“The government should bring that in as quickly as possible,” she continued. There’s no reason to wait, in my opinion. The amount of workers that must isolate is causing problems for NHS trusts.”

When the coronavirus vaccine became available in December 2020, health and social care employees were among the first in the UK to be eligible.

According to NHS England data, about 1.1 million of the estimated 1.3 million NHS trust health care staff in England have got two vaccine doses.