NHS worker’s final noble act earned him the title of hero.

An NHS worker’s final act after being knocked from her bike in a hit-and-run was to save other people’s lives.

On September 27, 2020, Jennifer Dowd was struck by a Ford Focus just yards from her family’s home in Sefton.

The 31-year-old died nine days later in the hospital.

Two days after planning for a baby, a woman was slain by a thoughtless driver.

Lucy Ashton, 24, was sentenced to a year in prison on Tuesday (October 5), as well as an 18-month driving ban.

Jennifer’s father, Peter Dowd, a Merseyside councillor and MP for 40 years, revealed during the trial that his daughter’s legacy was the giving of life to others.

“If she had a mantra, it would have been ‘others first,'” Mr Dowd said. Jennie was always thinking about others.

“Even in death, she aided others.” Several of Jennie’s organs were given, allowing others to live. I am so proud of her. We’re all incredibly proud of her.

“A lot of people think Jennie lights up the room. She went ahead and did it. This is something we’ll all miss. Her guffaw. Her grin. Her sense of humour. It’s just her.

“It’s often unbearable to think I’ll never see Jennie again.”

On September 27, last year, at 8.30 a.m., Jennifer was knocked from her bike.

The court heard that she was cycling towards Sefton Village and a “low rising sun” on a “beautiful, clear, dry, sunny Sunday morning” while wearing a helmet and bright pink clothing.

It was an open country road, Judge Aubrey reminded Ashton, and her victim “had simply gone off for a bike ride and was never to return.”

“There was nothing to obstruct one’s vision at the scene of the accident, and you just failed to spot her and drove into the back of her bicycle,” he stated.

“No one saw the accident happen.” She was found in a critical state on the side of the road by two local neighbors in a car.

“They came to a halt to help her before the ambulance arrived. “You didn’t do it.” “No family should have to suffer this burden, and the loss of Jennie will be with us forever,” Jennifer’s distraught mother, Karen Sutton, told the court.

“She was just who she was.”

