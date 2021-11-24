NHS scientist who was suspended after making weird sexual remarks put up a GoFundMe campaign for himself.

An NHS scientist who was suspended for making weird sexual statements and endangering patients set up a GoFundMe website for himself, claiming racism.

Collins Esona said things like “you have a fantastic figure,” “you should work out, it will be excellent for your sex life,” and “you have gorgeous eyes” to female colleagues at Liverpool Clinical Laboratories, which is part of the Royal Liverpool Hospital.

The biomedical scientist was probed for suspected bullying as well as failing to process and authorise blood test results in a timely manner, endangering hospital patients.

During the investigation, he resigned in March 2018, but in November of that year, he was also barred from practicing as a biomedical scientist for a year.

He made “wholly inappropriate” statements to three distinct women, according to an independent disciplinary panel formed by regulator the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS). His acts were sexually motivated, according to the tribunal.

One woman was told he “fancied” her because she resembled Carla Bruni, the wife of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, and another was told “all I have tried to do is love you.”

The panel stated they weren’t persuaded Esona had learned his lesson at a review hearing this month, so the punishment was extended for another year.

Esona set up a GoFundMe campaign three weeks after the original decision, saying that he had been forced to resign from the NHS “due to a poisonous atmosphere as a consequence of his race” and that he had been forced to quit “due to a toxic environment as a result of his race.”

“In the context of the question of the Registrant’s understanding, [The HCPTS] underlined there was a serious absence in this area,” it said in a written judgement released this week.

“This was demonstrated by the Registrant’s online advertisements for donations, which falsely said that he had been forced to retire from the NHS.

“Even today, the Registrant had no idea of the consequences of his mistakes.

“There is no doubt in the Panel’s mind that the Registrant’s fitness to practice is still compromised.” He has exhibited little awareness of the consequences of his conduct on his former colleagues and the profession as a whole.

