NHS professionals and teachers are the most admired role models in the United Kingdom, according to a survey.

Public sector employees are perceived positively as role models — whereas politicians, reality TV personalities, and influencers are viewed negatively, according to a survey.

Over eight in ten people (83 percent of those surveyed) view NHS personnel such as doctors and nurses as positive role models, the highest rating of any category in the poll.

Seven in ten (70%) of those polled agreed that teachers set a positive example, while two-thirds (66%) agreed that members of the Armed Forces do the same.

The study, conducted by Ipsos Mori between July 16-18, included an online sample of 1,005 persons aged 18-75 from across the United Kingdom. It also indicates that the majority of the public views police officers as positive role models (54 percent ).

This figure drops to 42% for people from ethnic minority groups, 44% for 18 to 24-year-olds, and 38% in London.

Over half of Britons regard themselves as role models, with 56% of respondents stating that they set a positive example.

However, only 38% of 18 to 24-year-olds feel this way about themselves, with confidence levels being greater among those aged 35 to 75. (61 percent ).

According to the survey, just under half of Britons (46 percent) consider members of the royal family as positive role models, while almost one in five (18 percent) disagree.

A third (35%) of Britons surveyed believe footballers are positive role models for the public, whereas one in five (21%) believe they are negative role models.

Bankers, journalists, politicians, reality television stars, and social media influencers are all more likely to be seen negatively than positively as role models.

While one in five respondents (21%) see bankers positively, 30% view them unfavorably.

According to the survey, 17% of respondents see journalists positively, while more than a third (35%) disagree, and half (49%) of respondents believe politicians are poor role models for the public.

Only slightly more than one in ten (12%) regard reality stars as role models, while the other half disagree.

Similarly, the survey indicates that only 11% of individuals view social media stars as positive role models, while 46% believe they are negative.

In both cases, there is a clear age difference, with around one in five of the elderly. “Summary ends.”