NHS personnel will be recognized at a special cathedral liturgy for their “amazing” work.

A special ceremony of “commemoration and appreciation” will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral for those who have helped combat the coronavirus outbreak.

NHS England said that on July 5, the 73rd anniversary of the health service’s founding, workers will be placed “in the heart” of the socially isolated service in central London.

Doctors, scientists, vaccination champions, and health-care executives are expected to attend.

Dr. Ashley Price, a member of the team that treated the country’s first patients with the virus, and May Parsons, who gave the first vaccine outside of a trial, will be among those in attendance.

Dr. Perpetual Uke, a rheumatology specialist from Birmingham who gave birth to twins while in a coma with Covid-19, and Kathrine Dawson, who also gave birth while in a coma with the virus and whose baby Ruby was born with it, will also be involved in the service.

We’ve felt a loss of connection to folks we care about in the last year.

The ceremony will “recognize the passion and commitment of all those who have played a part in combatting coronavirus throughout the NHS, care sector, and beyond,” according to NHS England. People of “all faiths and none” are expected to attend.

Dr David Ison, dean of St Paul’s, and Dame Sarah Mullally, Bishop of London, will lead the event.

Imam Yunus Dudhwala, the head of chaplaincy at Barts Health NHS Trust, as well as representatives from humanist organizations, will be present.

They’ll be joined by Dame Sarah Gilbert, who co-designed the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and holds the Said Professorship of Vaccinology at the Jenner Institute and Nuffield Department of Clinical Medicine.

Professor Sir Peter Horby, an Oxford University colleague who assisted in the NHS trial that discovered the effective dexamethasone treatment for Covid-19, will also be in attendance.

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens, NHS England national medical director Professor Stephen Powis, England's chief nursing officer Ruth May, and deputy are among the other visitors.