NHS leaders claim that an extra £10 billion each year is required to “live with covid.”

Health officials have advised Boris Johnson that the NHS needs an extra £10 billion each year to “live with covid.”

The government is expected to release the health-care budget for the next three years next week.

According to the Mirror, the Treasury is considering a deal that is £5 billion short of what the NHS requires.

Infection control, extra PPE, the weight of lengthy Covid, and post-pandemic mental illness will cost the NHS an extra £4.6 billion, according to hospital, ambulance, mental health, and community trust executives.

Furthermore, resolving the 5.5 million treatment backlog is estimated to cost between £3.5 billion and £4.5 billion.

Trust executives are concerned that anything less than £10 billion next year will result in cuts, according to Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which commissions and provides services.

“The 13 million waiting list they are desperately trying to avoid will become unavoidable,” he warned. And it will take five to seven years to remove this backlog, not two to three.”

He expressed concern that the strain on ambulances and A&E departments will grow and spread even farther.

The NHS has an annual budget of roughly £140 billion, but it has to grow at a rate of around 4% per year to keep up with new technologies and a growing population.

This peaked at over 7% under Labour before plummeting to approximately 1% during the Conservative austerity years.

It was raised to roughly 3.5 percent in the latest Conservative agreement.

The increased Covid funding, according to Chris Hopson, CEO of NHS Providers, which represents health trusts, was welcomed and meant critical care capacity was treble at the virus’s height in January.

“Covid-19 is a once-in-a-generation worldwide shock,” he continued. We must learn to “live with Covid,” according to the government. That means they must thoroughly comprehend the scope, duration, and expense of Covid-19’s impact on the NHS.”

“These are important and unprecedented warnings from the NHS frontline,” said Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth.

“If Boris Johnson does not act, patients will suffer as they have never suffered before.

“Hundreds of thousands of patients have been waiting for essential operations for over a year, in pain and distress. The NHS needs a plan to save it right now.”

