NHS leader warns of a “difficult winter” since “clearly” there aren’t enough personnel.

Amanda Pritchard, the new chief executive of NHS England, has warned that “we are in for a challenging winter.”

According to Mirror Online, she argued that there “clearly isn’t enough” staff, citing evidence that the NHS is short 4,000 doctors and 18,000 nurses.

In her first appearance before the Health and Social Care Committee, the healthcare official made the remarks.

In the Liverpool City Region, positive Covid tests are on the rise.

Ms Pritchard, who started her new job on August 1, said that while overall staff numbers were increasing, “I believe it is extremely vital that we recognize… plainly that isn’t enough.”

“We do need additional physicians,” NHS England’s medical director, Prof Stephen Powis, said.

“The United Kingdom has 2.8 doctors per 100,000 people, compared to 3.7 in Europe and 3.5 in the OECD.

“All clinical staff must be increased.”

In August, Ms Pritchard was promoted from within the NHS to take over as the first female chief executive, replacing Sir Simon Stevens.

In the face of mounting Covid and flu cases, the group was formed to investigate how the NHS can clear its record 5.7 million treatment backlog.

The government has offered increased cash for the NHS, but only around half of what NHS trust officials predicted was required.

“I believe we are in for a difficult winter,” Mr Pritchard told MPs.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to make sure we spend the money we have wisely so we can continue to perform the optional job in a safe manner, but I believe we simply need to accept that we’re in for a tough winter.”

The government has announced a rise in workers’ National Insurance to support a Health and Social Care Levy.

It will raise an additional £6.6 billion in 202223 and £3.6 billion in 202324 for NHS England.

To “live with Covid” and remove the 5.7 million treatment backlog, NHS Providers, which represents trust leaders, projected the NHS would require an extra £10 billion per year.

Ms Pritchard was questioned about whether the funds promised would be sufficient to eliminate the NHS waiting list.

