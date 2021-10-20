NHS chief tells ministers to implement Plan B soon or risk a winter disaster.

An NHS chief has warned that unless “Plan B” coronavirus limitations are implemented promptly, the country risks “stumbling into a winter disaster.”

In light of the escalating number of cases of Covid-19, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, has recommended the government to develop a back-up policy that includes measures such as reintroducing required facial covers in public areas.

The NHS Confederation’s warning comes as coronavirus deaths in the UK have reached their highest daily level since early March, and coronavirus cases have reached their highest level in nearly three months.

Downing Street claimed it was keeping a “close eye” on rising case rates, but that the Prime Minister had “absolutely no plan to introduce Plan B,” which may include requiring vaccine passports for access into nightclubs.

The NHS Confederation is a membership organization that brings together, supports, and advocates for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland’s whole healthcare system.

Mr Taylor stated that the NHS is preparing for what he described as “the most demanding winter on record” and urged the public to “show extra support for the NHS” by “behaving in ways that keep themselves and others safe.”

“It is important for the government to implement Plan B of its plan as soon as possible because without it, we risk tripping into a winter crisis,” he warned.

“In addition, health officials must grasp what a ‘Plan C’ might involve if these measures fail.

“The Government should not wait for Covid infections to skyrocket and NHS pressures to reach dangerously high levels before sounding the panic alarm.”

Mr Taylor said the nation’s recovery from the pandemic might be jeopardized if the government “fails to get a grip” on mounting coronavirus instances.

The government announced on Tuesday that another 223 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of people who have died in the UK to 138,852.

While the numbers are usually higher on Tuesdays due to a weekend lag in reporting fatalities and cases, this is the highest daily reported death total since March 9.

Meanwhile, the seven-day average for cases is 44,145 per day, which is the highest level in nearly three months.

Plan B, according to the Prime Minister's official spokeswoman, would only be implemented if there was no Plan A.