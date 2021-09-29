Next year, the One In The Woods dance festival will return to Liverpool.

After a tremendously successful debut in summer 2021, the One In The Woods festival will return to Liverpool next year.

The picturesque and quiet background for this famous dance festival will once again be Orrell Hill Wood, just outside of Liverpool.

The event will be held on June 3 and 4, 2022, with a number of musicians to be confirmed later.

Ben Klock, Rebekah, Lucy, Perc, Luke Slater, Ben Sims, DVS1, Friction, DJ Marky, Fabio & Grooverider, and others performed at the first The One In The Woods in August 2021.

In 2021, the event had three stages, each with its own unique design and sound system. There were also immersive extras and food kiosks at the festival, so we anticipate that this will be the case next year.

Keep an eye on The One In The Woods Instagram for updates on the line-up and attractions for 2022.

You can register for Early Bird tickets or submit suggestions for the festival in 2022 right now.