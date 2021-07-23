Next week’s Corrie spoilers include arrests, furious ex-boyfriends, secrets revealed, and more.

Todd’s secrets are revealed as the people of the neighborhood gather for the calendar launch party, and he is finally caught out.

Todd Grimshaw’s secrets are ultimately revealed when Will covertly captures Todd confessing to stealing the heat pump and delivers the tape to Paul, making it an exciting week for fans of the famed cobblestone street.

Todd is oblivious of the surprise he is about to get, as well as the fury of Billy and Summer, as he sits comfortably with his popcorn at the ready, preparing to watch the calendar premiere.

Meanwhile, on the ITV soap, James and Michael are arrested and encounter racial discrimination from the police, putting James’ football future in jeopardy after he sustains an injury as a result of the events.

Hope also tries to mediate between her parents, Fiz and Tyrone, after she overhears them arguing in the furniture store this week. She informs them that she requires their assistance with a school assignment, but things go sideways when she involves her mother’s new love interest, Phill, making Tyrone jealous and Fiz delighted.

Here’s what’s coming up on Coronation Street next week…

The couple has chosen a date for their wedding in five weeks, and Nina says she’ll sew a bespoke groomsmaid outfit for Summer.

The wedding arrangements start to go apart, and Todd’s luck runs out when Summer mistakenly confesses to Will that Todd gave Billy £1000 to put towards the Halfway House, and Will realizes he’s been taken advantage of by Todd.

Summer can’t believe what she’s hearing when Will tells her about all the crimes Todd has committed and all the things he’s done to end Billy’s relationship with his ex, Paul.

Will wants revenge on Todd, so he gives Paul a secret tape of Todd’s confessions, which he plans to show at the calendar launch party.

When the guilt sets in, Steve, Dev, Tim, and Chesney decide to forego the calendar launch party, but when they get at Victoria Garden, they discover Mary cleaning up.

