Next week, the BBC predicts “warmer Mediterranean” weather.

Summer may be officially finished, but we’re in for one final blast of heat next week, thanks to the arrival of “Mediterranean” weather.

Warm and sunny weather is expected to return next week, according to BBC weather forecasters, with temperatures in Liverpool reaching 25 degrees.

Cloudy and dismal skies have greeted us at the start of September, prompting many to pull out their winter coats.

However, the weather is expected to improve starting Sunday, before rain resumes the following weekend.

“The UK will stay stuck between two pressure systems for much of next week, with lower pressure to our west and higher pressure to our east,” according to the BBC weather forecast for the entire UK from September 6 to September 12. Neither of these systems will have complete control over the weather, resulting in a split in cloudiness and rain from east to west.

“Moreover, the alignment of these pressure systems should support a warm southerly breeze over France and into the United Kingdom, bringing us some milder Mediterranean air for a time.

“Throughout the week, temperatures should be above average for the most of the country, particularly in the southern half of the UK.

“By next weekend, low pressure will have moved throughout northern Europe, bringing a wetter, unsettled, and cooler pattern to the UK until mid-September.

“For the next few weeks, the weather pattern for the North Atlantic and Europe is at the mercy of Atlantic hurricane activity, resulting in lower forecast confidence than usual.”

Liverpool is expected to have cloudy but dry weather before the warmer weather arrives.

“This afternoon, it should continue generally cloudy for many, with a tiny risk of the odd spot of drizzle,” read the forecast for the North West. Between any breaks in the clouds, there will be a few periods of brightness.

“Thicker cloud will build in this evening and tonight, and it will become overcast throughout the night. It’ll be generally dry, but there’s a risk of a brief shower due to the thick cloud.

“Tomorrow will be similar, with a gloomy start but mostly dry weather. Cloud in the afternoon.” “The summary comes to an end.”