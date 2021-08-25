Next week on Coronation Street, Seb will return to Cobbles in horrific scenes.

Next week, Seb will return to Coronation Street as Nina begins to recall the events of the night she and Seb were attacked.

On Monday night’s double bill of Corrie, Nina and the audience are transported back to the dreadful night in May when Seb was cruelly killed.

For the first time, the audience will learn who committed the heinous and pointless atrocity.

Harry Visinoni, who plays Seb, said he returned to set a few months after his final day to film the scenes.

“It was fantastic to come back and see everyone,” Harry remarked of returning to the soap and being able to film with his co-stars. We conducted a lot of night shooting, which was a big change from normal filming. It felt unique, as if I were working on a self-contained drama or film.

“The atmosphere was different, and we worked together as a close group to represent the attack and the events leading up to it.

“Things made it a lot easier because the first time was shot really cleverly and it was left to the public’s imagination; not seeing it didn’t hinder the story telling, but it was vital to depict what truly happened for the flashback.

“We needed to be able to collaborate closely. The final cut will be intriguing to watch because the spectator wants to know exactly what transpired.

“The audience believes they know what happened and who they believe, but they need to see exactly what happened to determine if justice is served in the courtroom, and that is what adds drama to the story.

“As a result of these moments, the spectator has the advantage of knowing the whole truth and who needs to be prosecuted.”

Harry revealed that he witnessed his final scenes and that while he was unaffected, his family was.

“I witnessed Seb’s death with my mother and girlfriend, and they both found it very upsetting to watch,” he said. It didn’t bother me; I was just thinking about recording the scenes.” “The summary comes to an end.”