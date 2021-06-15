Next week on Coronation Street, a well-known figure will be killed off.

As Fiz and Tyrone’s dislike for one another grows, they meet for a meditation session on Friday.

Fiz, on the other hand, thinks his new ‘T&A’ tattoo is just another indication of his mid-life crisis.

Tyrone returns home to find a police officer at the door informing him that Kirsty has died.

Tyrone looks at Fiz, stunned, as they prepare to tell Ruby the news.

Kirsty’s death will take place behind the scenes.

In 2010, Kirsty was introduced as Tyrone’s love interest.

Her role was a part of a domestic violence plot in which men were assaulted by their female companions.

As a child, Kirsty had been the victim of domestic violence at the hands of her father.

Kirsty, on the other hand, went down the same road two years into her relationship with Tyrone.

She would frequently grow overly enraged over little issues, finally hitting Tyrone physically.

Kirsty’s dishonesty was revealed after she attacked Julie after falsely accusing Tyrone of beating her.

She soon lost her cool with Ruby and admitted she had lied and that Tyrone was the one who had been abused.