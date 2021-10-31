Next month’s Matchroom performance in Liverpool will feature Conor Benn and Katie Taylor as the headliners.

Conor Bennand Katie Taylor, the undisputed Lightweight World Champion, will co-headline a Matchroom Boxing night at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool next month.

On Saturday, December 11, the show is expected to feature a number of local boxers.

With a shutout points win over Mexico’s Adrian Granados at Headingley Stadium in Leeds in September, Benn (19-0, 12 KOs) kept his spotless record intact, and the Essex native is looking to cap off a big year in style as he pursues further titles.

Taylor (19-0, 6 KOs) defends her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine titles after cruising to another victorious defense against Jennifer Han of the United States at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds in September.

“I’m really looking forward to fighting in Liverpool again after fought there last year,” Benn stated. “Earlier this month, I was in Liverpool for the Liam Smith versus. Anthony Fowler match, and the atmosphere was tremendous. On December 11, I’m anticipating another sold-out audience and electric environment as I seek to close 2021 on a high note.” Taylor said, ” “After my last fight, I had less than a week at home before returning to the United States to resume training in order to get another fight as quickly as possible.

“I’m looking forward to capping off the year in Liverpool with a strong performance and another successful title defense.”

Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn remarked, “I’m pleased to lock down another massive show to end off 2021.” “We’re gearing up for a massive eight-week run of ten events, which will culminate with a Conor and Katie doubleheader on December 11 and a massive Parker vs. Chisora II card the following week.

"Conor is quickly becoming one of the sport's top stars, and Katie will have to pass one more test before the historic Taylor vs. Serrano showdown in the spring." We can't wait to bring you the full December 11 and December 18 cards, which will be released this week."