Next month, Twitter will make a significant adjustment that will affect all users.

Next month, Twitter will make a major change to the social networking platform that will affect all users.

Because of little usage, the social media giant is deleting its disappearing postings feature, Fleets, after less than a year on the platform.

Fleets, which debuted last November, were created to provide a Twitter-based alternative to competing applications such as Instagram and Snapchat’s popular Stories feature, which allows users to submit content that disappears after 24 hours.

Twitter had anticipated that Fleets would make it easier for users who were nervous about tweeting to participate in conversations on the platform, but it has since discovered that the function is more widely utilized by those who already tweet a lot.

As a result, the company has announced that Fleets will be removed from the social networking platform on August 3 in order to focus on other ways for people to interact.

Ilya Brown, Twitter’s head of product, brand, and video ads, said: “We created Fleets to give users a low-pressure, transitory means to communicate their fleeting views.

“We hoped Fleets would make it easier for more people to join the Twitter conversation.

“However, we haven’t witnessed the boost in the amount of new people entering the Fleets conversation that we had hoped for since we first introduced Fleets to everyone. As a result, Fleets will be unavailable on Twitter starting August 3.”

Mr. Brown went on to say that the business will look at “additional ways to solve what keeps people from interacting on Twitter” and that it isn’t scared to try out new tools.

£We’re evolving Twitter and trying larger, bolder things to serve the public conversation,’ he said.

“We’re not taking big enough risks if we’re not altering our strategy and rolling down features every now and then.”