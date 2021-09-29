Next month, the UK’s largest indoor funfair will return to Liverpool.

Following a successful 12-day run earlier this year, the UK’s largest indoor funfair will return to Liverpool next month.

For the October half-term, the festival will take over Liverpool Exhibition Centre for six days, providing all of the regular fairground rides.

The fairground will take up the entire 90,000 square feet of the Exhibition Centre, with over 25 rides to choose from.

The venue will be packed with everything from a typical fairground carousel, dodgems, and waltzers to inflatable slides and the UK’s largest travelling funhouse from October 26 to 31.

“Over fifty thousand people enjoyed Indoor Funfair in August, and we expect tickets to sell out quickly,” said John Lowery, director of Indoor Funfair.

“So, if you’re looking for some fantastic value half-term family fun, book soon to avoid missing out.

“We can’t wait to reopen our doors on the Liverpool waterfront, and there are some unique surprises in store,” says the company.

The ACC Liverpool Group, which operates Exhibition Centre Liverpool, is led by Faye Dyer, who said:

“We’re overjoyed that the Indoor Funfair is returning since it’s been one of our most popular family events.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to our completely ventilated facility, which has all the amenities needed to make it a seamless and safe experience for families.”

Tickets for the Indoor Funfair, which runs from October 26 to October 31, are currently on sale.

Pre-purchased tickets for unlimited rides cost £10 per session, while spectator tickets cost £3.

Daily sessions run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with visitors urged to arrive 30 minutes early.

Click here to purchase tickets.