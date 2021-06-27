Next month, the Liverpool Arab Arts Festival returns with art, film, and discussions.

In July, the Liverpool Arab Arts Festival will return with art installations, discussions, and a film program.

In a series of live and online activities, the UK’s longest-running festival of Arab arts and culture will respond to the intricacies of the Middle East and North African region’s climate crises today.

It will feature the world premiere of poet Lisa Luxx’s Eating The Copper Apple, a new installation by visual artist Jessica El Mal, Youcef Hadjazi’s Trauma Then, Trauma Now at the Royal Standard artist studios, the premiere of music collective Heya’s Blue Spaces, and the return of the ARTISTS | IDEAS | NOW series of talks.

Later this year, further events for September, October, and November will be announced.

The devastating effects of the climate crisis are already being felt disproportionately in the Middle East and North Africa, an area that has recently experienced exceptional weather occurrences.

Hotter temperatures, rising sea levels, and decreasing natural resources are posing a growing threat to an area already beset by violence and colonialism.

While tackling interconnected problems such as imperialism, climate justice, and capitalism, LAAF 2021 will provide a forum for individuals who are typically left out of climate dialogues to speak their lived experiences.

“Artists and performers from around the Arab world will question what the international community can learn from people who are already stepping up to respond to the crisis on their doorstep,” said Jack Welsh, festival programme manager. How can we come up with a collaborative strategy for dealing with this massive problem?”

The Liverpool Arab Arts Festival, which began in 1998, takes place every year in a variety of prominent arts and cultural venues in Liverpool. In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 festival will be extended from its typical two-week duration to nearly four months for the first time.

Eating the Copper Apple, a one-woman act by poet Lisa Luxx, takes audiences on a journey from West Yorkshire to the Syrian border in a one-woman production that explores identity, culture, and exile. The play, which is inspired by Luxx's life, pulls together politics, dreams, loss, and fulfillment to tackle the big issues.