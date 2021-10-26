Next month, the film festival Cinema in the City will take over Lewis’s Building.

For a weekend of indie films and local food, a film festival will take over Liverpool’s renowned Lewis’s Building.

FACT’s Cinema in The City series delivers the best indie cinema to secret venues across Liverpool, showcasing new talent from local filmmakers as well as food and drink from local vendors.

Cinema in The City, a popular ticketed event, returns this autumn, this time at the historic Lewis’s Building.

The weekend event will feature documentaries about community engagement as well as short films from local filmmakers.

Three modern screenings will be held in the heart of Liverpool, within one of the city’s most renowned Grade II listed buildings, for moviegoers to enjoy.

Squash, a community initiative based in Toxteth, will provide a buffet of local food to moviegoers.

They are a varied group of local people committed to creating innovative, good social change in our neighborhood, with a focus on the arts, food, and the environment. They collaborate with local inhabitants, emphasizing the importance of food and art in improving health and well-being.

FACT’s mission is to support film and local talent, and Cinema in The City gives aspiring local filmmakers the opportunity to screen their own short films in front of an audience of eager moviegoers before each screening.

Black Boys Can Swim, directed by Khaleb Brooks; Same BUT Different, directed by Anniwaa Buachi; and Hey Joe, directed by Eleanor Lybeck, all premiere on the big screen before the feature films this weekend.

From Friday, November 12 through Sunday, November 14, Lewis’s Building will host Cinema in the City.

Later in the year, more dates will be announced, as well as information on new sites, films, and local food and beverage vendors.

Tickets are currently on sale; further information may be found here.