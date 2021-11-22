Next month, Liverpool will host a big G7 summit, which will include senior foreign ministers.

From Friday, December 10 to Sunday, December 12, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will welcome colleagues from the US, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, and the EU at the crucial G7 meeting in Liverpool.

The summit will mark the end of the United Kingdom’s G7 presidency. The presentations will take place primarily at the Liverpool Museum.

Along with the G7 countries, delegates from India, South Korea, South Africa, and Australia will attend, as well as a number of South East Asian countries for the first time at a G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Liverpool was chosen to host the high-level prolife talks by the government because of its “history as a famous port city with a global view, strong relationships throughout the world, and a rich cultural, musical, and sporting heritage,” according to the government.

Foreign and Development Ministers will gather in Liverpool to discuss a variety of global concerns, including post-Covid economic resilience, global health, and human rights.

“The G7 Foreign and Development Ministers meeting in Liverpool next month is a terrific opportunity to promote the city to the world, showing the finest of British culture, commerce, and creativity,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

“I’ll be hosting our friends and allies to talk about how we can strengthen our global economic, technological, and security linkages while still delivering for the British people.” I’d like to see us create a global network of liberty that promotes liberty, democracy, and enterprise while also encouraging like-minded countries to collaborate from a position of strength.” “I was extremely saddened by the dreadful incident in Liverpool this month,” Ms Truss said in response to last week’s terror atrocity, “but the resolve of the people of this great city will never waver in the face of such atrocities.” “Liverpool is proud to have been chosen to host this worldwide event on behalf of the UK government,” said Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson.

“Given our cultural significance, musical relevance, and sporting brilliance, which draws visitors from all over the world, we are an appropriate choice.”

