Next month, Australia will allow vaccinated citizens to resume international travel.

Next month, Australia will enable vaccinated people to return to overseas travel.

According to the Associated Press, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday that pandemic travel restrictions would be eased if 80 percent of the people aged 16 and over had been completely vaccinated.

“We’ve made a difference in people’s lives. We’ve saved lives, but we need to work together to guarantee that Australians can reclaim their lives in this country,” Morrison said.

There is no hint on when Australia will reopen its doors to international visitors.

Unvaccinated Australians will continue to face travel restrictions. Those who have medical exemptions to the vaccine and children who are too young to receive it will, nevertheless, be entitled to go.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On March 20, last year, Australia imposed some of the harshest travel restrictions of any democracy in the world on persons entering and leaving the island nation.

To leave the nation, most Australians have had to fight for rare exceptions to the travel restriction. The restriction does have some exceptions, such as government officials and vital workers. Tourism is never used as a justification for crossing the border.

Due to restrictions aimed at keeping COVID-19 out of Australia, hundreds of people have been unable to reach relatives’ death beads, have missed funerals or weddings, and have yet to be presented to grandkids.

Morrison predicted that New South Wales would be the first state to reach the 80 percent immunization milestone, and that Sydney’s airport would be the first to open to international traffic.

“We’ve made a difference in people’s lives. We’ve saved lives, but we need to work together to guarantee that Australians can reclaim their lives in this country,” Morrison said.

Qantas Airways, located in Sydney, has stated that international flights to London and Los Angeles will resume on November 14.

Morrison gave no indication of when other countries might be permitted to visit Australia.

“When it is safe to do so, we will move toward complete quarantine-free travel for specific nations, such as New Zealand,” he said.

Australia’s closest ally is New Zealand, whose nationals are considered permanent residents in Australia. Before the Delta variant epidemic in Sydney in June, the neighbors allowed quarantine-free movement across the Tasman Sea.

The Australian Tourism Export Council, which represents a $45 billion ($33 billion) industry in Australia. This is a condensed version of the information.